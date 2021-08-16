Cansortium Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, August 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 23, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10016120

Link: Cansortium Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: Company Contact: Robert Beasley, CEO, (305) 900-6266, www.getfluent.com; Investor Relations Contact: Sean Mansouri, CFA, Elevate IR, (949) 200-4603, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julie Dietel, Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency, [email protected], (978) 502-7705

