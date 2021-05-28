Cansortium Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q1 Revenue up 49% YoY to $15.1 Million; Adjusted EBITDA up Significantly to $4.4 Million

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

MIAMI, Fla., May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as recent operational highlights. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"The momentum from last year has carried into 2021 as we generated another quarter of record revenue and adjusted EBITDA1," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Beasley. "We have moved well past our turnaround phase and have returned to consistent growth and profitability. In fact, we followed up Q1 with another record month of sales in April, and we continue to expect a step function in growth in the back half of the year as new dispensaries and cultivation capacity come online.

"Our expansion initiatives in both Florida and Pennsylvania have been fully funded by our recent debt and equity financings of nearly $90 million. By the end of 2021, we anticipate having a total of 30 dispensaries operational along with over 150,000 ft2 of cultivation capacity, positioning us well for an even stronger 2022."

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2020)

Revenue increased 49% to $15.1 million compared to $10.2 million

compared to Florida revenue increased 41.4% to $13.1 million compared to $9.3 million

revenue increased 41.4% to compared to Adjusted gross profit 2 increased 49% to $9.7 million or 64.2% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million or 64.0% of revenue

increased 49% to or 64.2% of revenue, compared to or 64.0% of revenue Net loss totaled $(5.1) million or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.9) million or $(0.07) per share

or per share, compared to a net loss of or per share Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $4.4 million compared to $0.7 million

___________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. A reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA to net loss is included in the accompanying financial schedules.

2 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Recent Operational Highlights

Generated record April sales Florida highlighted by record volumes on the 4/20 cannabis holiday

highlighted by record volumes on the 4/20 cannabis holiday Launched 21 new flower strains in Florida as well as several new products, including three new Moods flavors and Jane West pipes

as well as several new products, including three new Moods flavors and pipes In April, the Company completed a $17 million private placement and $71 million secured term loan, which provides the resources and working capital needed to support Cansortium's growth and expansion

private placement and secured term loan, which provides the resources and working capital needed to support Cansortium's growth and expansion In May, the Company satisfied and cancelled approximately $43 million of legacy debt and redeemed $5 million of convertible notes

of legacy debt and redeemed of convertible notes As of May 28, 2021 , the Company had approximately $30 million of cash and cash equivalents, $71 million of debt and a $5 million convertible note outstanding, as well as approximately 267 million fully diluted shares outstanding (based on treasury stock method and share price on May 27, 2021 )

2021 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its previously issued annual guidance of revenue between approximately $90 million to $100 million, as well as adjusted EBITDA of approximately $30 million to $35 million.

In Florida, Cansortium continues to expect a total of 27 dispensaries to be operational by the end of 2021 (up from its current 24 locations in FL), with an additional four identified locations by year-end. The Company also continues to expect approximately $70-80 million of 2021 revenue to come from its operations in Florida.

In Pennsylvania, the Company continues to expect opening an additional dispensary in Q3 2021, with a third dispensary opening in Q4 2021.

In Michigan, the Company has approximately 2,600 lbs. of biomass in inventory and 900 lbs. of flower prepared for sale. The Company anticipates that all will be sold in the next 30-60 days and based on current market prices, will generate approximately $3 million of revenue.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.getfluent.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results and operational highlights.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10014932

Link: Cansortium Q1 2021 Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com

CANSORTIUM INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (USD '000)













March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,114 $ 3,392 Accounts receivable 115 148 Inventory, net 6,860 5,006 Biological assets 5,536 1,914 Note receivable 3,887 3,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,052 1,365 Total current assets 20,564 15,684





Investment held for sale 200 200





Property and equipment, net 20,880 19,517 Intangible assets, net 96,652 97,035 Right-of-use assets 18,427 19,094 Deposit 1,050 1,050 Goodwill 1,526 1,526 Other assets 481 425 Total assets $ 159,780 $ 154,531





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable 7,281 4,808 Accrued liabilities 7,803 7,614 Income taxes payable 10,028 8,925 Derivative liabilities 7,004 7,412 Current portion of notes payable 39,658 38,583 Lease obligations 2,006 1,894 Total current liabilities 73,780 69,236

-

Notes payable, net of current portion 13,224 13,182 Lease obligations, net of current portion 20,265 20,811 Deferred income taxes 23,465 23,471 Total liabilities 130,734 126,700





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 141,176 137,835 Share-based compensation reserve 5,704 4,675 Equity conversion feature 11,044 11,044 Warrants 15,200 13,265 Accumulated deficit (143,705) (138,609) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (374) (379) Total shareholders' equity 29,046 27,831





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 159,780 $ 154,531

CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (USD '000)













For the three months ended

March 31,

2021 2020





Revenue, net of discounts $ 15,116 $ 10,163 Cost of goods sold 5,407 3,660 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 9,709 6,503





Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold (4,593) (7,562) Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets 6,879 12,110 Gross profit 11,995 11,051





Expenses



General and administrative 3,289 3,139 Share-based compensation 3,232 886 Sales and marketing 3,546 3,121 Depreciation and amortization 1,530 1,502 Total expenses 11,597 8,648





Loss from operations 398 2,403





Other expense (income)



Interest expense, net 3,130 3,759 Change in fair market value of derivative liability (408) 1,835 Equity loss on investment in associate - 183 Loss on debt restructuring - 8,065 Loss on disposal of assets 48 - Other (income) expense (113) 16 Total other expense (income) 2,657 13,858





Loss before income taxes (2,259) (11,455)





Income taxes 2,838 2,833





Net loss (5,097) (14,288)





(Gain)/Loss from discontinued operations (2) (376)





Net loss after discontinued operations $ (5,095) $ (13,912)





Other comprehensive loss:



Foreign exchange translation gain (loss) 5 (70)





Comprehensive loss $ (5,090) $ (13,982)





Net loss per share



Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.07) Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.07)

CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (USD '000)









For the three months ended

March 31,

2021 2020 Operating activities



Net loss $ (5,095) $ (13,912) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (6,879) (12,110) Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 4,593 7,562 Share-based compensation 2,151 806 Depreciation and amortization 2,231 1,990 Discontinued operations (2) (370) Accretion of convertible debentures 1,123 1,822 Interest on lease liabilities 618 663 Change in fair market value of derivative (408) 1,835 Loss on investment in associate - 183 Loss on debt restructuring - 8,065 Loss on disposal of assets 48 - Deferred tax expense (6) 1,108 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 33 8 Inventory (1,854) (1,627) Biological assets (1,336) 1,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 417 (592) Other assets (56) 1 Accounts payable 2,473 998 Accrued liabilities 191 660 Income taxes payable 1,103 1,726 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (655) 531





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (2,610) (1,132) Payment of notes receivable 284 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 17 - Notes receivable (311) (339) Net cash used in investing activities (2,620) (1,471)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 1,891 4,351 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - 62 Payment of lease obligations (1,052) (1,064) Shares issued for interest repayments of notes payable 884 - Exercise of warrants 1,275 - Principal repayments of notes payable (6) (9) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,992 3,340 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 5 (70) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (278) 2,330 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,392 2,516 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,114 $ 4,846

CANSORTIUM INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION USD '000











Three months ended

March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Variance Net loss $ (5,095) $ (13,912) $ 8,817 Interest expense 3,130 3,759 (629) Income taxes 2,838 2,833 5 Depreciation and amortization 2,232 1,989 243 EBITDA $ 3,105 $ (5,330) $ 8,435

























Three months ended

March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Variance EBITDA $ 3,105 $ (5,330) $ 8,435 Change in fair value of biological assets (2,286) (4,548) 2,262 Loss on debt restructuring - 8,065 (8,065) Change in fair market value of derivative (408) 1,835 (2,243) Share-based compensation 3,232 886 2,346 Discontinued operations (2) (376) 374 Loss on disposal of assets 48 - 48 Other non-recurring expense 697 183 514 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,386 $ 715 $ 3,671

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Sean Mansouri, CFA, Elevate IR, (949) 200-4603, [email protected]

