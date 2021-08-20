Cansortium Opens New Dispensary in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced the opening of Fluent Mechanicsburg, the Company's 2nd retail location in Pennsylvania and its 28th dispensary overall.

The new dispensary is located at 6200 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. This 4,000+ ft2 location is in a small shopping center with ample parking, right off one of the principal commercial roads in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area. Fluent Mechanicsburg will offer patients a broad assortment of cannabis products, including whole flower, oil cartridges, tinctures and concentrates.

"We are thrilled to open our second dispensary in Pennsylvania and begin serving the great community of Mechanicsburg and Cumberland County," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Pennsylvania is one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country—on pace to do more than $1 billion of annual sales in 2021—and we are in the early innings of capitalizing on strong growth in the state. Our medical dispensary permit allows for three different retail locations, and we remain on track to open our third store later this year."

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently formulated cannabis products. All Fluent products in the Company's Florida dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed, and packaged in strict compliance with Florida regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming and professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of Fluent dispensary locations, current promotions, rewards programs and hours of operation, or to explore the entire Fluent product line and place an online order for home delivery anywhere in Florida, please visit www.getfluent.com.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: Company Contact, Robert Beasley, CEO, (305) 900-6266, www.getfluent.com; Investor Relations Contact, Sean Mansouri, CFA, Elevate IR, (949) 200-4603, [email protected]; Media Contact, Julie Dietel, Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency, [email protected], (978) 502-7705

Related Links

http://www.getfluent.com/

