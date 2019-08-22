Cansortium, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Scheduled for August 29

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a leading Florida-based medical cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ Cannabis Care brand (formerly Knox Medical) and with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 29 at 5:00pm (ET) to review its second-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 877-407-9039 (in the U.S.) or 201-689-8470 (international), conference ID 13692655. Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.cansortium.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting August 29 at 8:00pm (ET) through September 5, 2019 at 11:59pm (ET), at 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (international); conference number 13692655. A webcast replay will also be available through August 28, 2020 at www.cansortium.com.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the recently-launched Fluent™ brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

For more information visit www.cansortium.com and www.getfluent.com.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: Jeffrey Reath, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations, 786-373-2882 ext. 10007, jeff@cansortium.com

Related Links

www.cansortium.com

