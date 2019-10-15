Cansortium Inc. Announces Separation of CEO and Chairman Roles; Appoints Neal Hochberg as Chairman. Jose Hidalgo Continues as CEO to Focus Exclusively on Implementing the Company's Growth Initiatives

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has elected independent director Neal Hochberg to serve as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Hochberg, a Certified Public Accountant, has a distinguished 40 year career in financial services. He was a Financial Advisory partner at both PWC and KPMG and is a Senior Advisor to the leadership of FTI Consulting Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, previously serving on FTI's Executive Committee. Recently, he was also appointed by the Supreme Court of Florida to membership on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

Jose Hidalgo will continue as CEO and remain a director of the Company.

Splitting the Chairman and CEO roles will enable Mr. Hidalgo to focus full time on executing the Company's business plan. Cansortium is undergoing a period of rapid growth with its core, vertically-integrated operations in Florida. Concurrently, the Company is assessing both near and longer term value enhancing initiatives in the Michigan, Texas and Pennsylvania markets.

"This change provides additional bandwidth for Jose and Cansortium's management to continue their focus on maximizing the value of the Company's portfolio of assets. During this period of capital markets dislocation and regulatory uncertainty in the cannabis sector, it is critical for our executive team to deploy capital in an efficient manner and execute on key initiatives on time and on budget. The Board is highly engaged in refining the Company's strategy and supervising management's execution of that strategy during this important phase of growth for the Company" said Mr. Hochberg.

"I am fully supportive of the Board's decision to elect Mr. Hochberg as Chairman. I believe that now is the optimal time to separate the Chairman and CEO roles and I am excited to work more closely with Neal as Cansortium's Chairman," said Mr. Hidalgo.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the recently-launched Fluent™ brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

