Cansortium Appoints Robert Beasley as Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. ("Cansortium" or the "Company") (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF), a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced the appointment of Robert Beasley as Chief Executive Officer. Since the beginning of 2020, Robert has been a Senior Advisor to the Company and actively involved in all aspects of Cansortium's operations, reporting directly to the Board of Directors.

Neal Hochberg, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Robert as the Chief Executive Officer and are confident that he has the skills and cannabis industry knowledge to create value for all of our stakeholders. The Board has been working closely with Robert for nine months and during this time we have been impressed with his operational expertise, leadership, and execution capabilities. Robert augments our strong, experienced, and dedicated leadership team that has been instrumental in implementing the Company's strategic growth plan."

Robert is a native Floridian with approximately ten years of experience in all aspects of the Cannabis industry. The law firm he co-founded in 2001, Litvak Beasley Wilson & Ball LLP, has served as counsel for multiple parties seeking to obtain cannabis licenses in Florida, Oregon, California, and Washington D.C. In 2014 and 2015, Robert participated in the legislative and rule making process related to Florida's Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act and contributed to the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

Robert has also been a leading Cannabis industry consultant and in addition to several Board roles, he has participated in the design and construction of five cannabis cultivation and processing facilities. Robert previously served on the Board of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, one of the initial seven cannabis licensees in Florida. During this time, he advised on the construction and development of the cultivation, processing, packaging, and the retail sales stages of bringing a medical cannabis licensee into operation. Robert recently served as the Chairman of the Board of FLA Extractions, which operates a hemp cultivation facility, a hemp drying facility, and recreational cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Oregon, and as a Board member of Montana Apothecary, LLC (d/b/a Alternative Solutions), the leading cannabis grower in Washington D.C

Robert Beasley commented "I am excited to become the Chief Executive Officer of Cansortium and during my time as Senior Advisor to the Company, I have gained invaluable insight on the Company's cultivation facilities and dispensary network. We have a strong leadership team in place and we will continue to work tirelessly together to maximize the value of our assets in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The recent agreement to expand our Florida cultivation capacity and the successful reorganization of our Michigan operations are two examples of the progress we are making in creating long-term shareholder value. Cansortium is poised for significant growth and I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders as we execute on our strategic growth plan. "

About Cansortium Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, the result of successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium is seeking to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where the Company has secured licenses and established operations.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

