Cansortium Announces Opening of its 24th Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. ("Cansortium" or the "Company") (CSE: TIUM.U), (OTCQB: CNTMF), a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis operating under the Fluent™ brand, continued its Florida expansion with the December 18th opening of its 24th Florida dispensary, making it the sixth of 2020.

The Company's newest dispensary is located at 2620 South US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34982, with easy access from both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. The approximately 2,500 square foot location contains a drive-thru for convenient contactless pick up and gives the Company a presence in St Lucie County, between its existing locations in Lake Worth and Melbourne.

Said Cansortium's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beasley, "We are very excited to open our 24th Florida dispensary and sixth of 2020 and bring Fluent-branded products to the people of St. Lucie County. Based on the store's opening day, we believe this location will be a strong performer."

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently formulated cannabis products. Each of the Company's Florida dispensaries carries a wide assortment of Fluent premium dried flower, edibles and full-spectrum concentrates and cartridges as well as creams, drops, capsules, and suppositories. All Fluent products in the Company's Florida dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed, and packaged in the Company's Florida facility in strict compliance with Florida regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming, professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of Fluent dispensary locations, current promotions and rewards programs and hours of operation, or to explore the entire Fluent product line and place an online order for home delivery anywhere in Florida, visit https://getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by an unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, resulting in successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium seeks to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where the Company has secured licenses and established operations.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: www.getfluent.com; Investors, Robert Beasley, CEO, [email protected]; Media, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.getfluent.com/

