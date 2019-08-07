Cansortium Announces Opening of its 14th Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida

Cansortium's Chief Executive Officer Jose Hidalgo noted, "As one of the first five licensed operators in Florida - the state with the fastest-growing medical marijuana patient population in the U.S. – we continue to capitalize on our first-mover position, executing our growth plan by steadily expanding our dispensary network to enhance access to our premium-quality Fluent cannabis products for medical marijuana patients across the state. We continue to expect to have 30 Florida locations opened or secured by the end of 2019 and are formulating plans for continued expansion in 2020. We believe we are in the final stages of obtaining licensing approvals from Florida's Department of Health to commence cultivation at Phase 2 of our existing Tampa cultivation facility, which will nearly double our overall Florida production capacity. We expect this additional capacity to support the continued planned expansion of our Florida dispensary platform throughout the remainder of 2019 and into 2020."

The new 3,260 square-foot New Port Richey dispensary, located at 5138 Deer Park Drive, is the Company's 14th in Florida, with 16 more locations expected to be opened or secured by the end of 2019. The new dispensary is located on New Port Richey's most-traveled road and will also serve residents in nearby Hudson, Port Richey, Bayonet Point, Tarpon Springs, Holiday, Beacon Square, and Elfers.

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently-formulated cannabis products. Each of the Company's Florida dispensaries carries a complete assortment of Fluent premium dried flower, and full spectrum concentrates and cartridges as well as creams, drops, capsules and suppositories. All Fluent products in the Company's Florida dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed and packaged in our state-of-the-art Florida facilities in strict compliance with Florida regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming, professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of FLUENT dispensary locations, current promotions and rewards programs and hours of operation, or to place an online order for home delivery anywhere in Florida, visit https://getfluent.com/.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the recently-launched Fluent™ brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For information on Cansortium Inc., please visit www.cansortium.com.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: Jeffrey Reath, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations, 786-373-2882 ext. 10007, jeff@cansortium.com

Related Links

www.cansortium.com

