CANSON CAPITAL PARTNERS ACTS AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CAPVEST ON ITS ACQUISITION OF STADA AND CO-INVESTS VIA ITS MERCHANT BANKING ARM

STADA marks the sixth private equity transaction where Canson is financial advisor and co-investor

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canson Capital Partners ("Canson") is delighted to announce that it has acted as Lead Financial Advisor to CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), a leading international private equity investor, on its agreement to invest in STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA"). The transaction involves the acquisition of a majority stake in STADA from Bain Capital and Cinven, who will remain minority investors.

Founded in 1895, STADA is a leading pan-European pharmaceutical company with strong market positions across Consumer Health, Generics, and Specialty Medicines. STADA's products are sold in over 110 countries, with a primary focus on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Markets. The company operates with fully integrated capabilities across development, procurement, manufacturing, and commercialisation. In FY24, STADA generated revenues in excess of €4 billion.

As an exceptional healthcare investor with a proven value-creation playbook, CapVest is well positioned to accelerate STADA's next phase of growth by partnering with its management team to strengthen market leadership and drive expansion through innovation, in-licensing, and M&A.

This transaction further reinforces Canson's partnership approach to unlocking opportunities:

Monitored STADA and its end markets closely for several years, maintaining strong relationships with its current private equity owners

Partnered with Alan Main , a leading global expert in Consumer Health and former Head of Sanofi Consumer Health, who provided strategic insight and played a key role in the due diligence process

, a leading global expert in Consumer Health and former Head of Sanofi Consumer Health, who provided strategic insight and played a key role in the due diligence process Teamed up with a highly experienced investor with deep sector knowledge and proven track record in driving transformational growth

The transaction reinforces Canson's expertise in healthcare and strengthens our distinctive position in Consumer Health, a focus initiated through our partnership with Alan Main and since expanded through involvement in numerous sector-defining transactions.

As a key partner to CapVest, Canson will have the ability to co-invest in the transaction through its merchant banking arm. This marks our second healthcare investment following Chanelle Pharma in 2024. Canson has previously co-invested in several landmark private equity transactions, including the acquisition of minority stakes in Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters' Financial and Risk division); Kantar (WPP's data, research and analytics business); INWIT (Italy's largest mobile tower operator); Fedrigoni (global producer of premium labels and packaging) and Chanelle Pharma (leading Irish animal health company).

The STADA transaction is the sixth partnership where Canson has both advised and co-invested since our inception. This aligns with Canson's merchant banking model, connecting alternative sources of capital with unique investment opportunities. Canson has been involved in over $80 billion in Enterprise Value of PE-related transactions and has managed over $500 million in aggregate AUM across its merchant banking funds.

In a joint statement, the Canson deal team said: "We are very excited to partner with CapVest and STADA's management team, whom we have long admired. We also wish to acknowledge Bain Capital and Cinven for the transformation they have driven in shaping STADA into the market leader it is today. This transaction marks a major milestone in Canson's franchise and reinforces our unique role as a merchant banking partner within the private equity ecosystem. CapVest is uniquely qualified to support STADA through its next chapter of growth."

Alan Main, Canson's Operating Partner said: "I am delighted to have partnered extensively with the Canson team on a number of industry-defining transactions in Consumer Healthcare. The transaction is a clear landmark in this space. Through this process I have really appreciated STADA's unique business model, underpinned by a strong portfolio of local hero brands, leading market positions, an exciting pipeline, and exceptional leadership that will drive the next phase of growth."

Canson Capital Partners

Canson Capital Partners is a leading Alternative Capital-focused Specialist Investment and Merchant Banking firm. Providing principal-to-principal engagement, the team seeks to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities, enabling clients to achieve their long-term strategic objectives. Founded in 2017, Canson Capital Partners has managed assets of over $500 million and advised on private equity-related transactions with an aggregate Enterprise Value of over $80 billion. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

www.cansoncp.com

Enquiries

Georgina Hunt

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761963/Canson_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Canson Capital Partners