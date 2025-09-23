Canso Investment Counsel Announces Leadership Appointments

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., a leading Canadian institutional investment manager, is pleased to announce the appointments of Heather Mason-Wood as Chief Executive Officer, Patrick McCalmont as President, and Neda Bizzotto as Chief Legal Officer. With these appointments, John Carswell, currently Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Executive Chair and Chief Investment Officer.

As Chief Executive Officer, Heather Mason-Wood will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the firm and implementation of its corporate objectives. With almost 40 years of experience in credit markets, Mason-Wood brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role.

"Heather has worked closely with me at Canso since 2003," said John Carswell, Executive Chair and Chief Investment Officer. "She has assumed substantial responsibilities over the years, conducting them with great skill and dedication to our clients and colleagues."

This appointment puts Mason-Wood on a very short list of female CEOs in the Canadian investment industry. As a champion of diversity and leadership, Mason-Wood will continue to be a strong advocate across the industry, Canso and its affiliated companies.

As President, Patrick McCalmont will be responsible for all non-investment-related activities of the firm and continue to be involved in portfolio management and credit analysis. McCalmont started his investment career at Canso in 2010 and throughout that time he has held increasingly senior roles in the company. He brings deep knowledge of investments, operations, Canso's culture and client relationships to the role.

As Chief Legal Officer, Neda Bizzotto will be responsible for providing legal advice relating to matters of business and securities laws in connection with Canso and its related companies. With a legal career spanning over 20 years, Bizzotto brings a wealth of experience in securities and compliance laws and regulations.

As Executive Chair and Chief Investment Officer, John Carswell will continue to work closely with the senior management team on strategy development, along with his ongoing duties as Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager.

"Over the years, Canso's business has grown and scaled substantially. These appointments will allow me to remain focused on our investment leadership," Carswell said. "We have put considerable time and resources into succession planning at Canso, and I am confident that under the leadership of Heather and Patrick, our remarkable success as an independent Canadian portfolio management firm will continue."

About Canso Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1997, Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. is one of the country's largest and most experienced specialty managers of corporate bond portfolios with more than $61 billion in assets under management. Providing portfolio management services to institutional and private investors, Canso believes that disciplined investment management, applied consistently over long periods, delivers investment success. For more information, please visit: www.cansofunds.com

