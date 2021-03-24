Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Distribution

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.

Distribution Record Date Payment Date March-31-2021 April-15-2021 April-30-2021 May-17-2021 May-31-2021 June-15-2021 June-29-2021 July-15-2021 July-30-2021 August-16-2021 August-31-2021 September-15-2021 September-30-2021 October-15-2021 October-29-2021 November-15-2021 November-30-2021 December-15-2021 December-31-2021 January-17-2022 January 31-2022 February 15-2022 February 28-2022 March 15-2022 March 31-2022 April 18-2022

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (905) 881-8853

