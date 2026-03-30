CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION

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Canso Credit Income Fund

Mar 30, 2026, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and per Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.

Distribution Record Date

Payment date

April 30, 2026

May 11, 2026

May 29, 2026

June 10, 2026

June 29, 2026

July 10, 2026

July 31, 2026

August 10, 2026

August 31, 2026

September 10, 2026

September 29, 2026

October 13, 2026

October 30, 2026

November 10, 2026

November 30, 2026

December 10, 2026

December 31, 2026

January 11, 2027

January 29, 2027

February 10, 2027

February 26, 2027

March 10, 2027

March 31, 2027

April 12, 2027

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

SOURCE Canso Credit Income Fund

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (905) 881-8853

Organization Profile

Canso Credit Income Fund