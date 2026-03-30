CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and per Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.

Distribution Record Date Payment date April 30, 2026 May 11, 2026 May 29, 2026 June 10, 2026 June 29, 2026 July 10, 2026 July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 August 31, 2026 September 10, 2026 September 29, 2026 October 13, 2026 October 30, 2026 November 10, 2026 November 30, 2026 December 10, 2026 December 31, 2026 January 11, 2027 January 29, 2027 February 10, 2027 February 26, 2027 March 10, 2027 March 31, 2027 April 12, 2027

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

SOURCE Canso Credit Income Fund

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (905) 881-8853