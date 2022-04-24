CanSinoBIO Rebrands to Reflect Commitment to Life Sciences Research

This is the first major brand refresh of CanSinoBIO since its inception in 2009. The new logo retains the original core design by utilizing the DNA double helix structure and remodels it to add texture. The blue color represents "technology" and the green color represents "life," embracing and complementing each other to depict the close relationship between technology and human life. In particular, the logo edge is softer than before, more clearly conveying care and consideration for all mankind.

The double helix was first introduced by Nature on April 25, 1953 as a breakthrough discovery, and has since become a widely recognized symbol representing the code of life and the endless search and study of ourselves. Sixty-nine years later, CanSinoBIO continues to uphold the scientific spirit by committing to continuous research and development (R&D) of innovative, high-quality and accessible vaccine products to protect human life.

Mission, Vision & Corporate Values

With the new logo launch, CanSinoBIO's mission, vision and corporate values remain unchanged to continuously convey its corporate identity, representing the Company's adaptation to a rapidly changing business landscape, as well as its development strategy.

Mission: To provide the world with innovative, high-quality and accessible vaccines

Vision: Innovation for a safer world

Corporate Values: Respect, Agility, Innovation, Superior in quality and Engagement

Over the past thirteen years since its establishment, CanSinoBIO has reached a significant number of milestones through its cutting-edge technology platforms and R&D, growing from a small team of four scientists in a single laboratory, to a publicly-listed company with thousands of employees globally.

From the only recombinant Ebola vaccine in Asia to the world's first recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine entered clinical study, and China's first and only MCV4 vaccine to the world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine candidate, from the establishment of an mRNA technology platform to a number of leading vaccine products in the world, CanSinoBIO has always been at the forefront of vaccine innovation, with a current robust portfolio of 17 vaccines preventing 12 diseases including COVID-19, meningococcal disease and Ebola.

So far, CanSinoBIO has built several intelligent vaccine production facilities in China of international standard to ensure stable vaccine supplies and jointly established advanced local fill-and-finish facilities for efficient and safe supply and distribution in China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, allowing quality vaccine access to more people in developing markets.

In the future, CanSinoBIO will continue to rely on the five integrated platform technologies to further diversify its vaccine portfolio and improve vaccine access. The Company will expand the collaboration with global innovators, upstream and downstream enterprises, to accelerate international cooperation.

Infectious diseases have been a scourge of mankind throughout human history, and vaccinations are the most effective way to combat them. Each dose represents the aspiration and painstaking dedication of scientists and developers. CanSinoBIO is committed to protecting our future by providing innovative, high-quality and accessible vaccines.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses five integrated platform technologies including viral vector-based technology, synthetic vaccine technology, protein structure design and recombinant technology, mRNA technology, as well as formulation and delivery technology. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 17 vaccines preventing 12 diseases, including the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021, the Group A and Group C Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) and the Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) approved in the same year. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com

