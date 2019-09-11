Canopy Rivers Launches Strategic Advisory Board

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, is pleased to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, a group of respected business leaders that will provide guidance to Canopy Rivers' executive team as it continues to build and strengthen the Company's global portfolio of leading cannabis companies.

"We have assembled a group of outstanding individuals with exceptional track records as leaders in their respective industries," said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. "The Strategic Advisory Board will play an important role in providing guidance and insight to Canopy Rivers as we pursue our global growth strategy. Together, we look forward to building the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today."

Inaugural members of Canopy Rivers' Strategic Advisory Board include:

John Ruffolo – Mr. Ruffolo is the Co-founder and Vice Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators. Mr. Ruffolo founded OMERS Ventures and also formed Platform Investments, OMERS' innovation arm, where he led investments in Purpose Financial, PointNorth Capital, District Ventures, OneEleven and ArcTern Ventures. He sits on several boards, including Ether Capital, Ontario Centres of Excellence, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

Meg Lovell – Ms. Lovell served as Co-Head of M&A and as Corporate and Commercial Counsel at Imperial Brands PLC, a global consumer goods company with a portfolio of next-generation and tobacco products. During her time at Imperial Brands, Ms. Lovell led a number of strategic transactions with a particular focus on Imperial Brands' next-generation product portfolio, in addition to advising on an extensive range of matters across the organization. Prior to joining Imperial Brands, Ms. Lovell was an Associate at Slaughter and May, a leading multinational law firm.

Philip Donne – Mr. Donne is a board advisor for several companies including Greenhouse Juice, Longo's, Nature's Path Foods, and Valens. He is the former President of Campbell Canada, the former President and CEO of Kellogg Canada, and the former President of Cossette's Toronto office and Co-President of the agency's Montreal Office. An award-winning marketing strategist, Mr. Donne received the Gold Medal Award from the Association of Canadian Advertisers and a Golden Pencil Award for his contributions to the Canadian food industry.

Canopy Rivers would also like to announce that Daniel Pearlstein, EVP, Strategy, is no longer with the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Pearlstein for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Canopy Rivers with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the role of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board; the Company's future plans and global growth strategy; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Canopy Rivers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Canopy Rivers. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in the role of the Strategic Advisory Board or the Company's plans and growth strategy; the ability of the Company and the Strategic Advisory Board to collaborate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors set out in Canopy Rivers' annual information form dated July 15, 2019, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on Canopy Rivers' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Canopy Rivers has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Canopy Rivers does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canopy Rivers Inc.

For further information: Canopy Rivers Inc., www.canopyrivers.com; Karoline Hunter, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Communications, Email: ir@canopyrivers.com

Related Links

www.canopyrivers.com

