Canopy Rivers Inc. announces results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

32,117,069 of the Company's issued and outstanding subordinated voting shares (each carrying one vote per share) and 36,468,318 of the Company's issued and outstanding multiple voting shares (each carrying 20 votes per share), representing 86.14% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of each of the items of business before the Meeting, including the election of each of the director nominees to serve until the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are set out below:

Name of Director

Nominee Votes cast

FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Narbe Alexandrian 754,140,044 99.96% 328,582 0.04% John K. Bell 748,580,962 99.22% 5,887,664 0.78% Asha Daniere 754,026,441 99.94% 442,185 0.06% Richard Mavrinac 754,043,067 99.94% 425,559 0.06% Joseph Mimran 754,155,065 99.96% 313,561 0.04%

For detailed voting results on each matter, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

