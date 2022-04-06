Canopy Growth Unveils Behind the Scenes Look at 7ACRES' Premium Flower Production

"We're a brand grown by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and we're excited to share our recipe for premium flower production with the industry, from whole plant hang drying and hand polishing flower to thoughtfully selecting each genetic through intensive phenotypes to ensure consumers are receiving the best expression of each cultivar," said Melanie Carruthers, Master Grower, 7ACRES.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to consumer education, the 7ACRES Know the Grow series brings the cannabis community into our state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse facility to gain an in-depth understanding of the great lengths our growers go to nurture and care for the plants, creating a perfect ecosystem for each unique strain," said Kelly Olsen, Vice President, Global Flower Business, Canopy Growth. "As Canada's premium flower market leader, we are committed to showcasing the rigor and care that goes into producing 7ACRES high-quality flower and the attributes that set its premium flower apart, such as trichome density, robust flavor, pungent aromas and terpenes."

The Canadian premium flower market continues to grow, accounting for more than 24 percent of all recreational market flower sales across Canada in FY221, the 7ACRES team is committed to breaking new ground in cannabis advancement and continuing to deliver on consumer demand for high-quality flower, with several sought-after strains launching in the Canadian recreational market in the coming months.

To watch the Know the Grow series and learn more about 7ACRES' respect for the plant, visit www.7ACRES.com/the-stash, or follow along on Instagram.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

References:

1. CGC Internal Data, January – October 2021, calculated using internal proprietary market share tool that utilizes point of sales data supplied by a third-party data provider, government agencies and our own retail store operations across the country.

