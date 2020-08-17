Canopy Growth to Hold Virtual Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced today the Company will hold its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting in virtual online format. The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM ET on September 21, 2020 and will be conducted by live audio webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2020.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2020 and shareholders holding a legal proxy for the meeting, are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders will find important information and detailed instructions about how to participate in our virtual meeting in the proxy statement that is available at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/annual-general-and-special-meeting-2020/.

Shareholders who are eligible to vote have been mailed a notice of internet availability in accordance with securities regulations which will provide instructions on how to access proxy materials and vote their shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit proxies as early as possible in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, as well as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Laura Nadeau, Media Relations, [email protected]; Judy Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations (USA), [email protected]; Tyler Burns, Vice President, Investor Relations (Canada), [email protected]

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

