Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville Welcomes 7 Paintings™ - The Art of Dining

Beginning every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM, guests are invited to experience an unforgettable evening that transforms the act of dining into an interactive art performance. Over the course of 2.5 hours, diners journey through the worlds of Picasso, Michelangelo, Banksy, and more, with each course inspired by a different master artist.

During each course, guests are invited to paint, listen to captivating stories, and solve creative riddles, blending cuisine and art in a truly multisensory way. Limited to 32 guests per seating, 7 Paintings™ offers a rare opportunity to indulge in colour, creativity, and culinary excellence.

A Feast for the Senses

Highlights from our exclusive culinary menu curated by Tito Navarro, Executive Chef at Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville, a Red Seal Certified Canadian Chef with over two decades of culinary experience.

Act I – Italy | Michelangelo

Tomato Tart, Basil Gel, Seedlings, Smoked Salt

A tribute to Italian mastery -- where simplicity meets divine

Act III – Spain | Pablo Picasso

Pan-Roasted Trout, Roasted Red Pepper Butter, Watercress, Citrus Essence

Vibrant and expressive, this course redefines culinary cubism through colour and form.

Act V – United States | Andy Warhol

Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib, Truffle Mashed Potato, Grilled Oyster Mushroom, Coca-Cola Jus, Baby Greens

A playful pop-art interpretation of indulgence and American nostalgia.

Act VII – Netherlands | Vincent Van Gogh

Sweet Painting – Raspberry, Passionfruit, and Chocolate paired with a Petit Mango Mousse Dome

An emotional finale inspired by van Gogh's vivid palette and expressive depth.

Experience 7 Paintings™ – The Art of Dining

Date: Starting November 14th, every Friday and Saturday

Tickets are $179++ per person for vegetarian, $189++ per person for classic and $80 ++ per child (up to 12 years)

Reserve your experience: https://booking.7paintings.com/Toronto

For Group Bookings and Holiday Parties, contact 416-921-3333 dial 3 for Dia or email: [email protected]

Where Art Meets Hospitality

Located on the third floor of Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville, this exclusive dining experience complements the hotel's commitment to local creativity and cultural connection. Since opening, Canopy Yorkville has become a go-to destination for those seeking experiences that are bold, artistic, and inspired by the spirit of the city -- from its design-forward spaces to locally infused cuisine at Dia Restaurant & Lounge.

7 Paintings™ is a celebration of creativity -- where culinary artistry meets the canvas of imagination," says Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress and CEO of The Gupta Group. "Each course is inspired by the spirit of art, transforming dinner into a symphony of taste and beauty. We're honoured to bring this exquisite harmony of gastronomy, art and hospitality to Toronto -- an experience that feeds both the palate and the soul."

About The Gupta Group

The Gupta Group stands at the forefront of Canada's hospitality and real estate landscape, founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Steve Gupta. Its flagship division, Easton's Group of Hotels, operates 22 properties (with more under development) across Ontario and Quebec under renowned brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. The group also leads transformative residential and commercial developments, including Dundas Square Gardens, Rosedale on Bloor, and Yonge City Square. Learn more at www.guptagroup.ca.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,100 properties and 1.1 million rooms in 123 countries and territories. Through the Hilton Honors loyalty program, more than 150 million members can enjoy exclusive experiences, benefits, and rewards. Learn more at stories.hilton.com.

SOURCE Easton's Group of Hotels

Media Contact: Esha Vengurlekar, Marketing Manager, Easton's Group of Hotels, [email protected], 437-247-6424

