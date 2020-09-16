CannTrust Postpones Annual General Meeting Date

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust," or "the Company") today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List, granted an order in the Company's proceeding under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") extending the time for CannTrust to call the next annual meeting of its shareholders to a date 120 days following the completion of its CCAA proceeding.

Further details regarding this order and CannTrust's CCAA proceeding are available on the website of the Court-appointed monitor in the Company's CCAA proceedings at https://documentcentre.ey.com/#/detail-engmt?eid=370

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, and such statements are based upon CannTrust's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information and statements in this news release include statements relating to the planned restart of manufacturing operations and the expectation that CannTrust's cannabis product will be available in the Canadian medical and recreational markets in Q4 2020. Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the outcome of the Company's contingent liabilities; the impact of potential regulatory investigations; the Company's review of strategic alternatives; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of CannTrust to effectively resume its cannabis growing, process and packaging operations, the ability of CannTrust to implement its business strategies, and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CannTrust's customers and patients, the financial viability of the Company, and general economic conditions.

Any forward-looking information and statements reflect management's current beliefs, are based on information currently available to management and, except as required by law, CannTrust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in CannTrust's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as an exhibit to CannTrust's Form 40-F annual report under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the "March 2019 Form 40-F"). The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements. Readers are also reminded that CannTrust remains in default of its periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements, that its most recent AIF, Form 40-F and other disclosures do not reflect all risk factors that currently face the Company, and that the Company has not completed or filed the restatements of the financial statements included in the AIF or the March 2019 Form 40-F or otherwise filed an amendment to such Form 40-F, and that the Company has determined not to correct its prior filings or make any further filings in respect of periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements. None of the Company's securities is listed for trading on any stock exchange in any jurisdiction and, in Canada, trading in the Company's securities is subject to a cease-trade order issued on April 13, 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission for CannTrust's failure to comply with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE CannTrust Holdings Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; Ernst & Young Inc. Court Appointed Monitor of CannTrust Holdings Inc., Phone: 416-864-1234, Hotline: 1-855-224-0800, Email: [email protected]

