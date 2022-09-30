Cannara Releases 14 New SKU's Across Ontario and Quebec

Sep 30, 2022, 15:46 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a Quebec-based, vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices, announced today that it will be releasing 14 new SKU's of its premium-grade cannabis in Ontario and Quebec under the Company's flagship brands, Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD brands.
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Category
|
Market
|
Tribal
|
Cuban Linx
|
5 x 0.6 gram prerolls
|
Ontario
|
Tribal
|
Cuban Linx
|
1 gram live resin full spectrum extract
|
Ontario
|
Tribal
|
Galactic Rntz
|
3.5 gram dried flower
|
Quebec, Ontario
|
Tribal
|
Galactic Rntz
|
5 x 0.6 gram prerolls
|
Quebec, Ontario
|
Tribal
|
Triple Burger
|
3.5 gram dried flower
|
Quebec
|
Tribal
|
Triple Burger
|
5 x 0.6 gram prerolls
|
Quebec
|
Tribal
|
Uni Pro ARK
|
Vape Battery
|
Ontario
|
Nugz
|
Slapz
|
3.5 gram dried flower
|
Ontario
|
Nugz
|
Smalls
|
14 gram dried flower
|
Ontario
|
Nugz
|
Strain Hunter
|
15 gram dried flower
|
Quebec
|
Orchid CBD
|
THC I CBD 30:15
|
Oils
|
Quebec
|
Orchid CBD
|
THC I CBD 15:30
|
Oils
|
Quebec
|
Orchid CBD
|
CBD 750
|
Oils
|
Quebec
|
Orchid CBD
|
CBD 2500
|
Oils
|
Quebec
"On behalf of the management team, we are excited to bring these 14 new products to our loyal customers as we continue to execute on our mission to provide high-demand premium cannabis products at affordable prices" stated Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO of Cannara Inc. "Our growth across Ontario and Quebec is a testament to the hard work of our staff and our purpose-built facilities designed to grow and process premium cannabis at scale. The demand for our products continues to increase and we look forward to bringing even more options to market as we ramp up our operations" concluded Mr. Krivorot.
Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara commented that "our house of brands continue to satisfy our consumers with consistent premium offerings at a value proposition rarely seen in today's market. We continue to build up on our foundation of genetics and commitment to quality with today's announcement." concluded Mr. Sosiak.
Also announced today, is that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options for certain Directors, Officers, and Employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation's Employee Stock Option Plan for the purchase of 7,500,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.10, and an aggregate total of 14,125,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.18 subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including September 29, 2027.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.
