CannaOne Announces an "Early" Launch Date for the BWell US CBD Online Marketplace

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - CannaOne Technologies (CNNA: CSE/FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") expects an early launch date for the BWell US CBD marketplace. It had initially been reported that CannaOne planned for BWell to be operational in August 2019, however, the Company is pleased to announce that prioritized and focused efforts made by the Company to date have provided for an expedited timeline to instead have the BWell premium CBD online marketplace live with an Early Launch date now expected for June 2019 instead of August as originally forecast.

CannaOne CEO Solomon Riby-Williams stated, "Since first announcing BWell, our platform development efforts towards a successful launch of this premium online US CBD marketplace have been our absolute top priority. It's been all hands-on deck in recent months to put us in the position we are today, where we are now in fact ready to formally announce that we have shifted and reduced the expected timeline of our original launch date by 60 days. We have made positive strides towards the overall success of our first to market strategy faster than we had previously forecast' and we now remain focused on ensuring that BWell becomes quickly recognized as the go to spot for CBD products for the connoisseur and the mass retail consumer alike."

Riby-Williams added, "The success of the expedited development schedule further afforded us more time to prepare and plan with the brands and vendors that will initially be at the forefront of the marketplace, while it also offered us greater opportunity to continue to forge forward with numerous additional vendors we presently are in discussion with. BWell is now slated for launch in June of this year and we are proud to say, we will market and sell some of the most notable premium brands available anywhere in the World today, such as Select CBD, Flav CBD and Elixicure, to name but a few, amongst many other high-end brands presently being sought after. As of the date of this announcement, BWell has officially signed on big name CBD product vendors and we are in active discussions with other premium CBD brands to add to the marketplace in the near-term. The launch of BWell could not be timelier as we continue to strategize the best way to capture as much market share as possible of the huge CBD market in the US."

The USA CBD Market:

CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, has had a surge in popularity over the past couple of years. Unlike THC, the chemical compound that gives marijuana its signature effect, CBD has been shown to help with everything from PTSD and anxiety to MS and epilepsy—without the effects associated with THC.

"In past years CBD products were available mostly in head shops, with a few doctors recommending them for various maladies. But in 2017 and 2018, the products spread rapidly to natural food stores, beauty aisles, cafés and doctors' offices. It was expected that the industry was on track to hit $591 million in 2018, and thanks to a number of factors—including, surprisingly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that could increase 40 times in the next four years." - Cannabis Business Times

According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group , "the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022."

THE BWell Partnership

About Real Health Science

Real Health is a California based company with a focus towards delivering the highest quality CBD products to its customer base covering the California mass market in the most timely and professional services manner possible. In order to accomplish this, Real Health has established working relationships with superior providers in each vertical within our industry; U.S.A. cannabis genetics businesses, U.S.A. cannabis terpene extractors and suppliers, efficient and cost-effective hemp CBD extraction and purification labs in the USA, cGMP manufacturers of finished products, highest rated cannabis testing and certification labs & supremely effective drop shipping and logistics providers.

About CannaOne Technologies

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. Inherent functionalities ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction while the adaptability of Bloomkit, gives clients the ability to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affording CannaOne the opportunity to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite™ is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

