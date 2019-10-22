CannAmerica Announces Increase in Units Sold in Nevada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica" or the "Company") (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) is pleased to announce a substantial month over month increase in units sold in the Nevada market.

Compared to August 2019, the number of units sold in September 2019 of its 10-piece and 3-piece gummy bags increased by 84% (6,369 units sold to 11,719). These figures speak to the increase in demand and popularity of the CannAmerica Gummy product lines in the Nevada marketplace.

"The Company is confident that the response to the new flavor and packaging of our unique gummy edibles will continue to create strong and positive growth of the brand and sales of the product line throughout the state of Nevada," said Dan Anglin, CEO and Co-Founder of CannAmerica.

Additionally, the Company is utilizing new technologies to mark the edible products in accordance with state requirements in Nevada. The new equipment was placed into the facility in Nevada last month to assist the licensee with the increase in demand without increasing labor costs. Production capacity was increased by 500,000 pieces per month with this new technology, and the Company is reviewing the needs of other licensed markets for implementation in those states.

"Our team continues to find ways to improve efficiency for our partners across the nation, and our focus is maintaining quality, consistency, and compliance while improving our process to meet the growing demand of our products by cannabis consumers across the United States," said Anglin. "The Company has set goals for expansion into every legal cannabis marketplace in the world and overcoming the challenges of production requirements is our top priority for entering new marketplaces."

CannAmerica is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and the country of Canada. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.

