CannaChiefs Media Releases the 2019 "TOP 50 Most Influential Canna Chief" Honorees

All Canna Chief honorees are selected by CannaChief Media's editorial staff based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the partner community and strategies in driving future growth and innovation. The complete 2019 Canna Chiefs Top 50 list is featured online here.

Chuck Rifici, Chairman & CEO at Auxly Cannabis Group has been honored as the 2019 Canna Chief of the Year. Chuck Rifici is a pioneer of the North American cannabis industry having created and managed opportunities that have positively impacted the Canadian landscape. Chuck has founded and been involved in the creation of some of Canada's largest and most successful cannabis efforts. He is best known for having co-founded Canopy Growth Corporation (formerly Tweed Marijuana Inc.).

Today, Chuck is Chairman and CEO of Auxly Cannabis Group, a platform spanning the entire cannabis value-chain, minimizing risk while simultaneously maximizing exposure to multiple, geographically-diverse cannabis companies through a single source, and Founder and CEO of Nesta Holding Co., a private equity firm that creates wide ranging partnerships and brands within the cannabis industry

When Chuck was informed that he was selected as the 2019 Canna Chief of the Year, he was thrilled. Chuck said, "I am thrilled to accept the 2019 Canna Chief of the Year. This comes at an important time, for myself, but also for advocates and our industry. 2018 was a historic year, so many have contributed a great deal of time, energy and passion to this industry. I accept this honour with pride and will remain committed and eager to explore new opportunities and projects that give back to the consumer in a way we can be extremely proud of."

In anticipation of Health Canada's regulations expected to come into effect on October 17, 2019, CANNACHIEFS Media is organizing a CannaChiefs Interactive Workshop Luncheon at the W Hotel in Montreal on July 10th. This interactive workshop series will be focused on Legalization 2.0 and dive deep into edibles, topicals, beverages and vape products.

This next wave of legalization brings with it a $3.7Bil opportunity and cannabis industry entrepreneurs are betting that edibles, topicals, beverages & vape market segments will finally tip the scales and convert grey market consumers over to the legal market in droves. With so much at stake, we are bringing together some of the biggest players in the industry to participate in this workshop series. The unique differentiating feature of this interactive round table workshop series is that all the attendees will have an equal opportunity to contribute and demonstrate thought leadership.

We are thrilled that our 2019 Canna Chief of the Year, Chuck Rifici, has agreed to co-moderate some of the workshop sessions along with industry experts Dooma Wendschuh, CEO & Co-Founder at Province Brands, Angela Mustone, CEO & Founder of High on Love and Michael Dubuc, CEO & Founder at Miss Envy Botanicals.

After the workshop, the entire group will enjoy the Jennifer Lopez concert at the Bell Centre in our executive suites for an evening of networking and entertainment. The CannaChief Media Legalization 2.0 workshop agenda can be seen here.

Health Canada's Regulations are expected to come into effect on October 17, 2019. On July 15, 2019, license holders can begin to submit requests for license amendments. On October 17, 2019, Health Canada's Regulations come into force and license holders can begin to submit new product notifications. The earliest anticipated date new products will be available for purchase is mid-December 2019.

Follow CANNACHIEFS Media on Twitter or Instagram

Companies mentioned in this article

Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly is a vertically integrated cannabis company with diverse international operations. Born from the intent of providing financing solutions to cannabis licence applicants, the company has since evolved into a platform spanning the entire cannabis value chain. This model, adapted for the cannabis space, allows for substantive control over its operations through increased operational flexibility, economic resiliency and improved product margin dynamics in an effort to create long term shareholder value.

Auxly's leadership comprises industry first-movers, enterprising visionaries, and specialists undeniably dedicated to creating value for our partners and the industry as a whole. Our diversified experience and proven track record ensures partners have access to an unparalleled level of real-world knowledge.

Province Brands of Canada

Province Brands of Canada is an early stage, Toronto-based, highly disruptive premium adult beverage company founded by veteran entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the premium alcohol and legal medical and recreational cannabis industries. Province Brands' patent-pending process has created the world's first beers brewed from cannabis while utilizing parts of the cannabis plant which would otherwise have no commercial value. Alcohol-free yet intoxicating, and with a dose-response curve similar to that of alcohol, Province Brands' cannabis-powered beers and spirits will challenge the alcohol industry by offering a safer and healthier alternative that is also gluten free and low in calories and sugar.

The company also recently announced a forthcoming line of beer brewed from barley and infused with premium cannabis oil to complement its flagship brewed-from-cannabis products.

Twitter & Instagram: @provincebrands

Facebook: /provincebrands

HighOnLove™

HighOnLove™ introduces a sensuous fusion of superior grade cannabis oils and all-natural ingredients made to awaken the senses, redefine intimacy and revolutionize the way you love.

Curated by Angela Mustone, a specialist producer of adult cosmetics, this product line was designed to empower women to explore and embrace their sensual side. Opulent bottle designs bringing heightened style and luxury to the discerning woman who knows what she wants in the bedroom.

Miss Envy Botanicals

We are dedicated to producing 100% organic medicinal cannabis products for MMAR/MMPR patients available at upscale dispensaries nationwide. We have a wide variety of products ranging from topical skin care, culinary supplies, and Cannabis oil/Phoenix tears. All of our creations are produced with only the best organic non-GMO ingredients and infused with love!

About CannaChiefs Media

We help executives elevate their personal brand in the Cannabis Industry. For the industry's top players, we offer annual recognition as a Top 50 Most Influential Canna Chief, executive concierge services, PR and keynote speaking opportunities. We also curate content and breaking news every day to keep cannabis leaders on top of the latest industry trends. Our subscribers benefit from easy access to a comprehensive global directory of cannabis businesses, industry suppliers and associations. Sign up for a free account today and gain access to exclusive content that will help you achieve your goals in the Cannabis Industry. CannaChiefs Media also provides cannabis news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Interactive Workshops.

SOURCE CANNACHIEFS Media

For further information: Hanni Monk, Editorial Team Leader, Email: hanni@cannachiefs.ca, Phone: 647-749-1768, cannachiefs.ca