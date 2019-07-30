CannaChiefs Media Prepares Cannabis Industry Leaders for the Next Wave of Legalization

Although, there is a glimmer of hope. Companies like MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp and Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc have all three seen their stocks double since the start of 2019. "The Extraction Industry is poised to soar to new heights and companies like Valens GroWorks and MediPharm Labs are positioned to be leading players. Both of their CEOs were awarded with our TOP50 Most Influential Canna Chiefs of 2019 honors and Tyler Robson, CEO & Director at Valens GroWorks has been one of the most popular among the TOP50 in 2019, said Hanni Monk, Chief Editor at CannaChiefs Media. Hanni also had good things to say about MediPharm Labs, President & CEO, Pat McCutcheon. "Pat should be very proud of what he and his team have built at MediPharm Labs, they are the first oil production only licence holder in Canada with 7,500 sq' of phase 1 production they have the capability of outputting 100,000 kilos of biomass annually", says Monk. They are now building a carbon copy of their Barrie, Ontario production lab in Australia, just south of Melbourne in Victoria paving their way to be a global leader in extraction.

CannaChiefs Media would like to support the recovery of the Canadian Cannabis Industry from its recent tailspin and help cannabis leaders across the country recalibrate and collectively collaborate on key issues that will inevitably arise come October 17 when the regulations for the sale of edibles and the next wave of legalization take effect. These new regulations present a new $2.7 Billion opportunity for eager cannabis executives to try and carve out their piece of market share. CannaChiefs Media will run 4 workshops between September and November in their exclusive Mansion Series. They have identified 4 unique and sprawling properties across the country that will act as the venues for a unique series of interactive workshops that will help cannabis leaders effectively capitalize on Legalization 2.0.

The premier event will be in Kelowna, BC on September 5th, 2019 and is titled, "The Next Wave of Legalization". 60+ industry experts will gather to dive deep into edibles, topicals, beverages and vape products. The event will take place at a massive Spanish style villa that sleeps up to 26 guests. It has 3 decks and a roof top patio with a private hot tub, great lake views, 130 seat presentation theatre, bar and ballroom. There are also resort like amenities, including swimming pools, aqua park, hot tubs, tennis, mini golf, sand volleyball, and picnic areas. It is the perfect place to work and play.

During the day, attendees will participate in a series of interactive workshops, enjoy a catered lunch prepared by a top chef and sit in on thought leader presentations followed by a networking evening dinner event and pool party with live entertainment. "We want our guests to be able to connect with their direct peers in order to collectively prepare for the next wave of legalization and at the same time recalibrate and unwind so that everyone leaves fresh with a new confidence that they are ready for October 17th and Legalization 2.0.", Monk added. "Our main goal is to break the monotony of traditional corporate events and bring something new to the table. There will only be space for 60-80 attendees at this event; however, they will all be Canna Chiefs of their respective organizations that are responsible for driving business both directly and indirectly through partners.", claimed Monk.

Other events scheduled include Workshop #2 – "Vape Wars – The Next Battle in the Cannabis Market" at a sprawling mansion on Lakeshore Rd in Burlington, Ontario on Sept 26th. Workshop #3 – "Getting it Right! Compliance, Security & Corporate Responsibility" at a gigantic lodge near the Rocky Mountains in Cochrane, Alberta and Workshop #4 – "Building an Effective Global Partner Ecosystem in the Cannabis Industry" minutes from downtown Vancouver at a mansion in the exclusive and elite Shaughnessy district. For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.cannachiefs.ca We are counting on industry thought leaders to embrace this concept and help us shape the future of the industry. Many of our TOP50 Canna Chiefs are keen to share ideas and concepts with other industry trailblazers. If you would like to contribute or participate in any capacity, we would love to hear from you. Contact us at: hello@cannachiefs.ca with subject line: Mansion Series Workshops

