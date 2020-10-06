Cannabis Retailer Stash & Co. Launches First AI Budtender

Stash & Co is first-to-market with an AI Budtender allowing customers to receive virtual cannabis strain recommendations based on their preferred taste, effects, and potency.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The future of cannabis retail has arrived. Canadian-based cannabis retailer Stash & Co, in collaboration with software company StrainBrain, is first-to-market a new AI Budtender software. Customers can now receive tailored cannabis recommendations based on recreational parameters such as desired taste, effect, and potency.

The StrainBrain recommendation engine is powered using millions of data points derived from hundreds of thousands of user reviews on various cannabis strains available for sale in Ontario. The data is then used to generate AI-powered personalized budtending.

"We are very excited to be the first retailer in Canada to offer A.I. budtending as a part of our retail operations," explains Joe Glynn. "With the increase in demand for online orders we are currently experiencing due to the recent spike in COVID cases in Canada, it is our aim to provide the same top-notch service online that we do in-store."

"Stash & Co has been the ideal partner for StrainBrain. They have the largest selection of high-quality products, forward-thinking leadership, a robust and loyal customer base, and are ready to use the best available technology to improve the customer experience," explains Andrew Leber, founder of StrainBrain. "In fact, Stash & Co are among the leading cannabis retailers in the country, and we are thrilled to continue working with them on crafting the best possible cannabis experience.

About StrainBrain

Operating out of Hamilton, Ontario, StrainBrain is a carbon-neutral software company founded by Graham and Andrew Bohm. With Andrew's experience in working in artificial intelligence – founding the McMaster University AI Society and working in computational biology research labs, and Graham's expertise in software engineering and business development, StrainBrain has launched its first product to the recreational market in partnership with Stash & Co.

About Stash & Co.

Stash & Co is a privately-owned and Ottawa-based cannabis brand aiming to disarm and destigmatize the retail cannabis experience through education and human connection. Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Karan S. Holla, Stash & Co has quickly become one of the largest cannabis retailers in Canada. Known distinctly in the Ottawa area for its personable team of retail associates and community initiatives, Stash & Co has built its brand around the power of the 'human factor'. Stash & Co currently has one retail store open in Ottawa located at 391 Bank Street in Centretown, that services over 1000 customers daily and its regional headquarters / second store opening at 1445 Merivale Road in Nepean on October 14. The cannabis retailer will open 10 stores across Ontario by the end of 2021.

SOURCE Stash & Co.

For further information: For more information visit www.thestashandco.com.