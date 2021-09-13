Cannabis Retailer Kiaro Initiates Analyst Reporting With Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) ("Kiaro" or the "Company"), a national omni-channel cannabis retailer and wholesale distributor, is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated analyst coverage with Fundamental Research Corp (FRC) an independent small-cap research specialist firm located in Vancouver, B.C. Kiaro's initial research report and future reports may be obtained directly from FRC.

The opinions expressed in this report are the true opinions of the analyst about this company and industry. Any "forward looking statements" are our best estimates and opinions based upon information that is publicly available and that we believe to be correct, but we have not independently verified with respect to truth or correctness. There is no guarantee that our forecasts will materialize. Actual results will likely vary. The analyst and Fundamental Research Corp. FRC does not own any shares of the subject company, does not make a market or offer shares for sale of the subject company, and does not have any investment banking business with the subject company. Fees were paid by Kiaro to FRC.

Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and assuming completion of the recent acquisition of Hemisphere Cannabis from Aegis Brands, Kiaro will have 18 stores in operation by the end of the fiscal year. This is in addition to a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, ecommerce sites in Canada, the US and Australia, as well as plans for continued national expansion. Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 70 years of collective retail and wholesale focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

About Fundamental Research Corp.

Fundamental Research Corp is one of the largest independent research houses in the world, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. As of March 12, 2021, FRC's top picks were up 76.4% on average since initiation of coverage. The Company is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations of its research.

For more information on Fundamental Research Corp, visit https://www.researchfrc.com/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: completion of the Transaction and regulatory and other applicable approvals, proposed retail expansion plans and management's ability to execute on same, overall growth of the Canadian cannabis market and retail opportunities, the integration and financial projections of combined retail portfolio, the award of new operating permits and licenses in various jurisdictions, and the timing and amount of any dispositions of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the Kiaro Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

