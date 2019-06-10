Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Achieves C$25M System Sales Milestone

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSXV: FAF), today announced the Company has achieved a milestone of C$25 million in system sales since opening on October 17, 2018, the date adult-use recreational cannabis became legal in Canada.

Today, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. operates 18 licensed cannabis stores in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and has licensed two branded shops in the province of Ontario.

"As the adult-use cannabis market continues to develop across Canada, this significant sales milestone demonstrates Fire & Flower's ability to open and operate best-in-class retail stores across the country," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Our Hifyre digital platform including our Click & Collect service along with our retail experience team have been key drivers in achieving our level of sales."

Since adult-use legalization, Fire & Flower has processed more than 375,000 transactions. This level of customer engagement provides Fire & Flower with the ability to gain consumer insights and curate its product assortment to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Fire & Flower continues to aggressively pursue licensing opportunities in all Canadian provinces where private retail is permitted and as new market opportunities emerge.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licenced cannabis retailer in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is a consultant and licensor to Fire & Flower-branded retail locations in the province of Ontario.

