Cannabis' First Portable HPLC Now Delivers 11+ Cannabinoids

NEW LONDON, N.H., Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Orange Photonics, a cannabis testing instrumentation provider, announced the release of LightLab 3 its next generation, portable, high-performance liquid chromatography-based analyzer. LightLab is designed for non-technical users in cannabis-specific testing applications.

LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer LightLab 3 results screen featuring all modules

Cannabis and Hemp touching businesses and regulators have long struggled in the absence of real-time, accurate cannabinoid information - the very information that enables efficient operations, innovation and compliance. All that changes with LightLab 3, which can measure 11 cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, in cannabis plants and products down to a detection threshold of 0.05 percent.

"The enhanced LightLab 3 platform delivers a level of resolution that was previously only obtainable with a high-end bench-top analyzer," says Dylan Wilks, CTO of Orange Photonics. "The chromatographic resolution combined with sophisticated analytics means not only does LightLab match the accuracy of laboratory-based HPLC instruments, it can also measure just as many cannabinoids. Unlike a laboratory instrument, LightLab uses a simple sample prep and easy user interface which means a non-technical user can produce accurate cannabinoid measurements in a non-lab setting."

In addition to seven standard cannabinoids and total Terpenes, LightLab's optional, new, Minors Module measures CBN-A, CBC-A, CBC and Δ6a,10a-THC, four rare cannabinoids valued by those pursuing additional product differentiation.

Orange Photonics' LightLab 3 is the only portable cannabis tester which can accurately quantify 11+ cannabinoids in 9 sample types. The LightLab Cannabis Analyzer is used by companies around the world in support of on-site R&D, harvest optimization, THC compliance in hemp cultivation, and extraction efficiency in addition to law enforcement and regulatory applications.

"We are changing the way plant-touching businesses do business," says Stephanie McArdle, President of Orange Photonics. "With LightLab 3's real-time cannabinoid content data and elevated performance, businesses can rapidly evaluate their product's composition and market value and make evidence-based decisions."

LightLab's intuitive touchscreen interface relays step-by-step instructions allowing users to accurately determine cannabinoid content in a plant or plant-derived product in under eleven minutes. Rugged and portable, LightLab weighs just 13.5lbs and has an eight-hour battery life. Its hardened analytical components and accurate performance makes LightLab the go-to tool for on-site compliance testing and cannabinoid measurement.

To learn more visit www.orangephotonics.com.

About Orange Photonics

Orange Photonics is a five-year-old technology company located in New London, New Hampshire. Orange Photonics LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer, is a liquid chromatography based, portable cannabinoid analyzer, designed for non-technical users. LightLab measures 11 cannabinoids and terpenes, in plant, concentrates and infused products. LightLab's Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to .05%, almost ten times lower than the threshold in the United States. Orange Photonics' analytical instrumentation serves the needs of the cannabis industry, counting cultivators, extractors, departments of agriculture, law enforcement, universities, testing laboratories, infused products producers, and regulators among its customers.

SOURCE Orange Photonics

For further information: Ashley Serafin, 603-573-9212 ext. 702, [email protected], orangephotonics.com

