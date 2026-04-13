Cango's HPC and AI Inference Subsidiary, EcoHash, Begins Commercial Operations

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced the launch of the official digital portal for its subsidiary, EcoHash Technology LLC ('EcoHash' or the 'Subsidiary'). Accessible at www.ecohash.com, this platform serves as the primary interface for EcoHash's high-performance computing (HPC) and AI inference operations. The site is designed to streamline strategic engagement with two key audiences: AI developers seeking low-latency, near-source compute, and energy-intensive compute operators pursuing modular pathways to infrastructure diversification.

Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that U.S. data center power demand could reach 700 TWh by 2030, largely driven by AI inference workloads, yet the maximum available supply remains just above 300 TWh, underscoring a structural gap of roughly 400TWH between soaring compute demand and delayed infrastructure deployment. EcoHash addresses these challenges by leveraging Cango's global energy footprint to deploy standardized, plug-and-play compute modules, paired with its proprietary EcoLink Orchestration Platform. This integrated system unifies and schedules geographically dispersed compute capacity to deliver enterprise-grade uptime through intelligent failover. The result: elastic, low-latency compute that scales seamlessly and activates on demand.

Cango is dedicating space at its owned 50MW Georgia mining facility to this initiative. By utilizing the facility's existing infrastructure and energy access, the site will operate full-series container models as a "living showroom". This facility is designed not only to demonstrate real-world performance across varying thermal and power configurations but also to serve as a strategic proof-of-concept hub for industry collaborators across the digital infrastructure and mining ecosystem. By showcasing the commercial viability of these plug-and-play modules, Cango aims to invite global partners to integrate into the EcoHash network. This collaborative approach aims to build a robust, globally distributed AI power grid, replicating the Georgia model across high-potential sites both within and beyond Cango's current network.

Jack Jin, Chief Technology Officer of EcoHash, commented, "EcoHash represents the core vehicle of our strategy to architect a future-ready platform and serve as our next growth engine, now entering a phase of accelerated commercialization. Our proprietary orchestration layer, the central nervous system of our network, is built to enable intelligent, real-time resource allocation. This connects decentralized energy assets directly to the demands of LLM inference, generative AI, and a growing spectrum of compute-intensive applications as our node infrastructure scales."

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SOURCE Cango Inc.