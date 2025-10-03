Cango Inc. Announces September 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for September 2025.

Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for September 2025

Metric September 2025 1 August 2025 1 Number of Bitcoin produced 616.6 663.7 Average number of Bitcoin produced per day 20.55 21.41 Total number of Bitcoin held 2 5,810.0 5,193.4 Deployed hashrate 50 EH/s 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 3 44.85 EH/s 43.74 EH/s

1. Unaudited, estimated. 2. As of month-end. 3. Average over the month. Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "Our relentless focus on operational excellence and fleet efficiency continues to deliver results across our global mining operations. This month, we've grown our operational hashrate to 89.7%, increased our Bitcoin treasury to over 5,800 BTC. We remain firmly on track to unlock the full potential of our 50 EH/s, ensuring a continued upward trajectory for our hashrate. This success, supported by our global footprint and asset-light model, positions us to expand into high-performance computing (HPC), where we've already identified promising initiatives to create significant long-term value."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit:www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications

Cango Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Email: [email protected]

