Canfor to Build New State-of-the-Art Mill in Houston, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) is pleased to announce that it will be investing approximately $200 million to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, British Columbia. This low cost, high efficiency facility will have an annual production capacity of approximately 350 million board feet.

Don Kayne, President and CEO made the following statement today:

"I'm very pleased to be making this announcement in British Columbia, where Canfor has been proudly headquartered for 85 years. This project represents another significant investment by our Company to strengthen our diversified operating platform and ensure that we can continue to deliver the high-value products that are in demand by our customers around the globe.

This decision comes following a comprehensive evaluation of customer requirements and a careful evaluation of the availability of economic fibre in the region to support a successful investment. We believe we have the plan, the people and the know-how to build a best-in-class facility that showcases BC workers, suppliers and technology.

Today's announcement underscores our ongoing commitment to British Columbia and the Houston community. It will strengthen our ability to provide our high-quality, sustainably produced forest products to the world, while providing good, family-supporting jobs here in BC. With this project we will also be building on our long history of strong, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations in the area as we grow our business partnerships.

Work will begin immediately on detailed project engineering and permitting requirements. Vendor and equipment selection will be finalized in early 2024 with demolition and site preparation scheduled for the spring. Planning, construction, and commissioning of the new facility is expected to take between 28 and 32 months depending on contractor availability and equipment lead times.

We are very excited to be taking this important step to strengthen our manufacturing capacity and look forward to working with our partners to build a world class facility that will supply our valued customers with the high quality, low carbon products that are in demand around the world."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 55 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 70% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

