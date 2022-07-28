CANFOR PULP REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("The Company" or "CPPI") (TSX: CFX) today reported its second quarter of 2022 results:

Overview

Q2 2022 reported operating loss of $8 million ; net loss of $6 million , or $0.09 per share

; net loss of , or per share Strong global pulp fundamentals and near-record high global US-dollar pulp list prices in Q2; significant improvement in NBSK pulp unit sales realizations

Increased pulp shipments reflecting slight transportation relief despite ongoing logistics constraints

Available liquidity of $106 million at June 30, 2022

Financial Results

The following table summarizes selected financial information for CPPI for the comparative periods:





Q2

Q1

YTD

Q2

YTD (millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Sales $ 287.5 $ 219.7 $ 507.2 $ 334.3 $ 596.7 Reported operating income (loss) before amortization $ 15.7 $ (5.9) $ 9.8 $ 72.9 $ 98.6 Reported operating income (loss) $ (8.1) $ (26.0) $ (34.1) $ 51.0 $ 55.9 Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization1 $ 16.2 $ (7.0) $ 9.2 $ 72.9 $ 96.4 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 $ (7.6) $ (27.1) $ (34.7) $ 51.0 $ 53.7 Net income (loss) $ (5.7) $ (19.9) $ (25.6) $ 36.2 $ 44.6 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.31) $ (0.39) $ 0.55 $ 0.68



1 Adjusted results referenced throughout this news release are defined as non-IFRS financial measures. For further details, refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this document

The Company reported an operating loss of $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $26.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, in large part reflecting materially higher Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp unit sales realizations, and to a lesser extent, a 16% uplift in pulp shipments, as transportation disruptions globally and in British Columbia ("BC") eased somewhat in the latter part of the current quarter. These factors more than offset the impact of market-related fibre cost increases and inflation-driven cash conversion cost pressures in the current period.

Pulp production was up 6% from the previous quarter, as NBSK productivity in the current quarter was maximized to available transportation. Concurrently, logistics-related downtime at the Company's Taylor Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP") mill ("Taylor"), which commenced in the first quarter of 2022 and continued throughout the second quarter, reduced production by approximately 60,000 tonnes. In addition, NBSK pulp production in the current period included the completion in mid-April of the Company's Northwood NBSK pulp mill's ("Northwood") recovery boiler number one ("RB1") capital upgrade (approximately 10,000 tonnes) as well as a scheduled maintenance outage at Northwood which commenced in June and was completed mid-July (approximately 30,000 tonnes in the second quarter and a further 16,000 tonnes in July).

Commenting on the Company's second quarter's results, CPPI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Edgson, said, "This was an improved quarter for Canfor Pulp, as we focused on optimizing our operational performance under a constrained logistics situation. Some relief in transportation networks towards the end of the quarter, however, enhanced our ability to realize near-record high NBSK pulp list prices. Throughout the quarter, CPPI's leadership team has continued to make solid progress on the comprehensive business review for the Company and will continue to advance these efforts in the coming months. While we continue to actively monitor the ongoing transportation situation in BC, our immediate focus remains on getting our production performance back on track while preserving our solid balance sheet."

Following the sharp improvement in global softwood pulp market fundamentals earlier in the year, ongoing global logistics constraints and unplanned global production outages, resulted in strong global pulp market conditions throughout the second quarter. The upward trend in NBSK US-dollar list prices on orders to China experienced in the first quarter, continued into April and held at near-record highs throughout the balance of the period. As a result, the current quarter US-dollar NBSK pulp list price to China averaged US$1,008 per tonne, up US$109 per tonne, or 12%, from the previous quarter. Prices to North America (before discounts) experienced more notable increases in the current quarter, largely in response to the uplift in China prices earlier in the year, up US$216 per tonne, or 14%, from the previous quarter, to average US$1,743 per tonne. Global softwood pulp producer inventories at the end of May 2022 were slightly above the balanced range at 38 days of supply, an improvement of two days from March 2022.

Operating income in the Company's paper segment was $6.2 million, up $0.2 million from the previous quarter, as moderately higher paper unit sales realizations, tied to the continued strengthening of global paper demand throughout much of the current quarter, was combined with an increase in paper shipments and a weaker Canadian dollar. These factors were offset, for the most part, by significantly higher paper unit manufacturing costs, principally driven by higher slush costs and increased spend on operating supplies in the current period.

Looking forward, global softwood kraft pulp markets are projected to remain solid through the third quarter of 2022, reflecting both global pulp production and supply constraints, as well as steady demand. High yield markets are forecast to see slight improvements through the third quarter of 2022, also tied to limited supply availability.

Notwithstanding the modest improvement in BC's transportation networks seen in the later part of the second quarter, results in the third quarter are anticipated to reflect the continued impact of and uncertainties associated with a constrained rail service network and the related pressures on the Company's operations and shipments. Furthermore, it is projected that a restart of Taylor will not be contemplated until such time as there is a return to more normal transportation service levels to all of the Company's pulp and paper mills. The Company will continue to closely monitor the supply chain challenges and will adjust future operating plans accordingly, through the balance of 2022.

In addition, the Company's results in the third quarter of 2022 will reflect the impact of the continuation of Northwood's scheduled maintenance outage into mid-July (approximately 16,000 tonnes), as well as a scheduled maintenance outage at the Company's Intercontinental NBSK pulp mill in the latter part of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, with a projected 12,000 tonnes of reduced NBSK pulp production.

Bleached kraft paper markets are projected to weaken somewhat through the third quarter with a modest slowdown in demand anticipated, especially in offshore markets, as global kraft paper inventories return to more normalized levels.

Additional Information and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the second quarter's financial and operating results will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM Pacific time. To participate in the call, please dial Toll-Free 1-888-390-0546. For instant replay access until August 12, 2022, please dial Toll-Free 1-888-390-0541 and enter participant pass code 049770#. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available at www.canfor.com. This news release, the attached financial statements and a presentation used during the conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at http://www.canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, reference is made to certain non-IFRS financial measures which are used to evaluate the Company's performance but are not generally accepted under IFRS and may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to figures reported in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements:





Q2

Q1

YTD

Q2

YTD (millions of Canadian dollars)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Reported operating income (loss) $ (8.1) $ (26.0) $ (34.1) $ 51.0 $ 55.9 Inventory write-down (recovery), net $ 0.5 $ (1.1) $ (0.6) $ - $ (2.2) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (7.6) $ (27.1) $ (34.7) $ 51.0 $ 53.7 Amortization $ 23.8 $ 20.1 $ 43.9 $ 21.9 $ 42.7 Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization $ 16.2 $ (7.0) $ 9.2 $ 72.9 $ 96.4

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor Pulp is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of BC employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp. Canfor Pulp is one of the largest North American and global producers of market northern softwood kraft pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

