Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) on Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss their respective third quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America) Please ask to participate in Canfor's third quarter call Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning

of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment

community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until November 7, 2019 canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts 1-888-390-0541 / Passcode 315653 #

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market NBSK Pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Director, Corporate Communications, (604) 661-5225, communications@canfor.com; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, VP, Corporate Finance and Strategy, (604) 661-5441, Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com