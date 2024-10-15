Canfor Pulp Announces President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - John Baird, Chairman of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) Board of Directors announced today that Stephen Mackie has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Pulp effective November 1, 2024.

"With almost twenty years at Canfor and 30 years in the forest products industry, Stephen is a proven executive with an extensive background in operations," said John Baird. "We are very pleased that Stephen has agreed to take on this important role and we believe that his in-depth knowledge of the fibre dynamics in BC make him particularly well positioned to lead Canfor Pulp at this time."

Mr. Mackie will also retain his responsibilities as Executive Vice President, North American Operations of Canfor Corporation.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the northern interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp operates two mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]