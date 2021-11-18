Canfor Donates $125,000 to Canadian Red Cross to Support BC Flood Relief Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Canfor Corporation ("the Company" or "Canfor") (TSX: CFP) announced it is providing $125,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' British Columbia Flood and Extreme Weather Appeal to support their response efforts.

"Our thoughts are with all British Columbians who have been impacted by the extreme flooding and mudslides in recent days. We are pleased to support the extraordinary work of the Red Cross as they provide flood relief support. On behalf of Canfor, we also want to thank all of the first responders, volunteers and individuals who are providing assistance to those in need throughout the province," said Don Kayne, President and CEO, Canfor.

To support the Canadian Red Cross' efforts, go to www.redcross.ca for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & GR, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO & SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canfor.com

