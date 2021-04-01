Canfor Corporation Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2021 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced the company's upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on April 29, 2021. The Company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) the following day on April 30, 2021.

EVENT: Canfor Corporation Annual General Meeting 2021 Webcast



WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 2021 12:00 PM PT



Q&As: Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period.



WEBCAST: Common Shareholders of Canfor Corporation can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/178753760



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the web conference call will be available at:

canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Q1 2021 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, April 30, 2021 to discuss their respective Q1 2021 financial and operating results.

EVENT: Q1 2021 Analyst Conference Call



WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM PT



CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)





Please ask to participate in Canfor's first quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2021.

canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts





1-888-390-0541 Passcode 772487 #

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden with its majority acquisition of Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & Government Relations, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canfor.com

