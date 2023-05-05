Canfor Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 03, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 103,638,091 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 85.61% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage of

Votes For John R. Baird 99,700,428 97 % Ryan Barrington-Foote 90,411,588 88 % Glen D. Clark 75,211,107 73 % Santhe Dahl 100,917,651 98 % Dieter W. Jentsch 102,389,456 99 % Donald B. Kayne 99,295,790 96 % Conrad A. Pinette 101,413,325 98 % M. Dallas H. Ross 93,781,736 91 % Ross S. Smith 100,752,283 98 % Frederick T. Stimpson III 101,237,524 98 % William W. Stinson 77,058,596 76 % Sandra Stuart 101,387,123 98 % Dianne L. Watts 95,508,550 92 %

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 55 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 70% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, VP, Corporate Communications, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]