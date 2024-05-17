Canfor Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 01, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 84,230,403 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 70.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage of Votes For John R. Baird 82,826,277 98 % Ryan Barrington-Foote 73,033,956 87 % Glen D. Clark 80,907,315 96 % Santhe Dahl 80,560,507 96 % Dieter W. Jentsch 83,051,731 99 % Donald B. Kayne 82,644,853 98 % Conrad A. Pinette 82,670,917 98 % M. Dallas H. Ross 77,654,730 92 % Ross S. Smith 81,387,226 97 % Frederick T. Stimpson III 77,501,803 92 % William W. Stinson 66,447,084 79 % Sandra Stuart 71,437,842 85 % Dianne L. Watts 71,978,151 85 %



Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 70% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

