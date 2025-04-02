Canfor and Canfor Pulp demonstrate ESG performance in 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2025 Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) released their joint 2024 Sustainability Report today. The report describes the companies' approach to managing environmental, social and governance activities, and reports on established targets.

Canfor Pulp President and CEO Stephen Mackie said, "Sustainability is core to our business at Canfor Pulp, from the forest to our manufacturing processes and our finished products. Despite a challenging year, we have continued our focus on sustainability performance, operating safely, and producing high-quality pulp and paper products for customers worldwide."

2024 Sustainability Report performance highlights include:

Maintaining certifications for sustainable forest management and fibre procurement activities, with 100% of Canfor-managed forests certified to SFI® or FSC® Forest Management Standards and 100% of sourced fibre in North American operations managed to the SFI Fibre Sourcing Standard. Additionally, Canfor Pulp holds PEFC Chain of Custody and FSC Chain of Custody certifications.

Advancements in safety, health and wellness initiatives, with the establishment of a global safety forum, implementation of new safety initiatives, and expansion of our employee development programs to enhance leadership skills and career opportunities.

Investing in communities, with more than $2 million donated through our community investment program, Good Things Come From Trees, including hurricane disaster relief support, education scholarships for future forest sector workers, and sponsorship of sports organizations in Sweden .

Continuing to pursue our goal to be net zero by 2050, with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approving our near-term and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets in 2024. We also powered our operations with nearly 80% renewable energy.

For a complete overview of sustainability at Canfor Pulp and to read our 2024 Sustainability Report, please visit canfor.com/sustainability.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the northern interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp operates two mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and Corporate Secretary, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Head of Corporate Development, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]