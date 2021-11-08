GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge boardwalk will remain open from Tuesday, November 9, to Thursday, November 11, from 9 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned boardwalk reduction.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.