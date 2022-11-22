CANASIA ENERGY CORP. - STOCK OPTIONS GRANTED

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CanAsia Energy Corp. ("CanAsia") (TSXV: CEC) announced today that it granted options to directors, officers, an employee and a consultant to purchase an aggregate of 1,675,000 common shares under CanAsia's equity incentive plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.23 (being the November 21, 2022 closing price of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange), vests as to one-third on the grant date and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date and expires on November 22, 2027. Options to purchase 1,675,000 common shares are now outstanding, equal to 3.4% of CanAsia's 49,793,907 outstanding common shares, at an exercise price of $0.23.

CanAsia is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas company with operations in Western Canada.

