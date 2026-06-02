CanAsia Announces Receipt of Year 1, First Tranche Payment under Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - CanAsia Energy Corp. ("CanAsia") (TSXV: CEC) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Andora Energy Corporation, has received the Year 1, first tranche $9.5 million payment from the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources in respect of the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement announced on May 6, 2026.

CanAsia is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas company with operations in Western Canada.

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SOURCE CanAsia Energy Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: CanAsia Energy Corp., Jeff Chisholm, President and CEO (located in Bangkok, Thailand), Email: [email protected] - or - Marcel Nunes, Vice President Finance and CFO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (403) 294-1770