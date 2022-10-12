CANAM SCIENTIFIC OFFERS THE WORLD'S FIRST RAPID TEST FOR MONKEYPOX

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CanAm Scientific, a Canadian Company, and SD Biosensor, a decades-long global Rapid Test Analyzers and Cassettes manufacturer, has introduced their Rapid M10 Analyzer for the fast, accurate and differentiated detection of infectious diseases, including Monkeypox. It's a simple-to-use point-of-care modular and scalable system that automatically extracts and amplifies nucleic acids for molecular diagnosis (LAMP and Real-time PCR), providing results in 1 hour versus days. It is the world's only rapid Monkeypox test that is able to differentiate clades.

CanAm Scientific CEO, Anthony Travonti, says that "The World Health Organization has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. It is only a matter of time before it is declared endemic in Canada, based on rising cases."

The WHO states that "surveillance and rapid identification of new cases are critical for outbreak containment." Mr. Travonti has identified that currently, in Ontario, Monkeypox testing is performed only through the Toronto Public Health facility. Test results are available 2 to 3 days following receipt of the specimen. "As we've experienced with Covid-19, as case numbers and testing increase, so will the length of time it takes to report a result."

Health Canada states that "efforts are focused on containment of the outbreak and the prevention of further spread." This means immediate isolation of those infected and contact tracing of those identified as at-risk contacts. "The sooner an infection is determined (and isolated), and the sooner at-risk contacts can be traced, notified, and isolated, then the more excellent the opportunity for containment.", reasons Mr. Travonti.

The Monkeypox trend in Canada is not looking favorable. Despite being ranked as the 39th largest population in the world, Canada sits in the 8th position concerning the number of Monkeypox cases to date. "There is a small window of opportunity remaining before we see skyrocketing cases, as we're currently seeing in the US," states Mr. Travonti. "CanAm Scientific can work with the Provincial government to implement an effective and more timely solution to Monkeypox diagnosis and containment."

In addition to Monkeypox, the M10 Analyzer is able to differentiate between Influenza, RSV and Covid-19, and can diagnosis infections such as TB, HPV, C. Difficile and Arbovirus. SD Biosensor is working on expanding their list of diagnostics specifically for the M10, and will continue to pursue in-vitro diagnostic testing for which quantitative and qualitative analysis of illnesses are possible. The M10 is currently not for sale in Canada, but will be released in the near future.

CanAm Scientific is a global leader in the technology supply industry, committed to serving the evolving needs of the international community, providing support to help minimize the impact of infectious diseases. Their diverse portfolio of diagnostics and personal protective equipment (PPE) is designed to keep people safe and to help stop the spread of pathogens. Led by an experienced management team and established over 30 years ago, CanAm Scientific has consistently focused on providing innovative products, superior service, and competitive pricing.

