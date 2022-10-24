Canadians to Plant 30,000 Flags for Veterans This Remembrance Day with Operation Raise a Flag

In addition to the Canadian flags, Operation Raise a Flag will honour the contributions made by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Veterans by including original artwork designed by Indigenous artist, Philip Cote.

"Operation Raise a Flag continues to be a special and touching tradition that means so much to our Veterans and their families," said Dr. Jocelyn Charles, Medical Director of the Veterans Centre. "Our Veterans have shown tremendous resiliency as they dealt with the unknowns of the pandemic. Operation Raise a Flag has a tremendous impact as Canadians pay tribute to our Veterans and recognize the sacrifices and contributions of Indigenous Veterans in service to Canada."

Proceeds from Operation Raise a Flag will provide Veterans with special amenities, enabling them to achieve their best quality of life through continued learning opportunities, innovative equipment and unique programming such as art and music therapy, horticulture, arts and special cultural events. Donations will also be used to support enhancements to outdoor spaces such as the Veterans Therapeutic Garden.

Canadians across the country can support Operation Raise a Flag and the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre virtually by sending a personal note of thanks to the Veterans residing at Sunnybrook. Flags are available online at www.raiseaflag.ca with a donation or by calling the Sunnybrook Foundation at 1-866-696-2008.

About Sunnybrook Veterans Centre

Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre is the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and a recognized leader in the care of Veterans who are no longer able to live at home independently. No other facility provides such a high level of specialized, compassionate, resident-centered care through a dedicated inter-professional team. Sunnybrook opened its doors in 1948 as a war Veterans' hospital to care for Canadian heroes. The Veterans Centre is now home to Veterans who served in the Second World War, Korean War and Cold War.

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For further information: Nadia Norcia Radovini, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 416.480.4040, [email protected]; Greg McIsaac, Junction Communications, 416-458-3591, [email protected]