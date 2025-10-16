Canadians Rally Behind Carbon Removal: 81% Say It's Important to Canada's Future

National poll shows broad public and cross-party backing for carbon removal as

the federal government positions Canada for global leadership

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new national survey commissioned by the Carbon Business Council and Carbon Removal Canada reveals significant public support for carbon removal. Nearly two-thirds of Canadians (64%) support carbon removal initiatives, while four in five (81%) consider removals essential to building a strong future for the country.

The results coincide with federal and provincial efforts to advance carbon removal through tax credits, procurement, and innovation policy. Polling finds Canadians are ready for more of this kind of leadership.

This support cuts across traditional political divides, with 77% of Liberal voters, 76% of NDP voters, and 51% of Conservative voters endorsing carbon removal. Regionally, Quebec (74%) and Ontario (68%) lead in support. Provincial motivations vary strategically--from innovation leadership resonating in British Columbia to agricultural co-benefits appealing to Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and climate resilience driving support in Atlantic Canada. More than half of Canadians (54%) report familiarity with durable carbon removal methods.

Carbon removal support has also evolved beyond environmental policy into a leadership litmus test. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Canadians say they are more likely to vote for candidates supporting these technologies, while 56% view companies more favorably when they invest in carbon removal.

Two-thirds of respondents (67%) recognize carbon removal's job creation and overall economic potential, positioning carbon removal as a dual-purpose solution for Canada's climate and economic challenges.

"Canadians are clear that they want solutions that deliver both climate results and economic benefits," said Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council. "The foundation of public support is here. Now it's about building projects the right way, with meaningful regional and national benefits."

"This survey confirms Canadians are ahead of the curve--awareness of permanent carbon removal is growing, and so is recognition of its economic potential," said Na'im Merchant, Executive Director of Carbon Removal Canada. "Each part of the country has natural assets that can be leveraged to create jobs, support communities and position Canada at the forefront of an emerging industry."

Canadians support decisive government action. Strong majorities support comprehensive policy measures, including corporate standards (66%), climate strategy integration (63%), tax incentives (61%), streamlined permitting (60%), innovation funding (60%), and government procurement (59%). Critically, 86% say community consultation should be required for local projects.

Earlier this year, the Carbon Business Council released a Canada Policy Primer outlining specific steps to match this public mandate, including government procurement, financing tools, and clear regulatory frameworks that would secure Canada's leadership in the market. The Carbon Business Council runs a working group of more than 20 leading carbon removal companies doing business in Canada.

Through its recently released Carbon Console, Carbon Removal Canada has mapped over 12 megatonnes of planned carbon removal capacity across the country. This substantial project pipeline aligns with the public support revealed in this survey, showing that both Canadians and the private sector are ready for carbon removal at scale.

Carbon removal focuses on removing ambient CO2 from the atmosphere, in tandem with the work of reducing emissions, and is different from carbon capture. The message is clear: Canadians are calling for carbon removal leadership, and they expect governments and companies to champion a sector that can create jobs, restore ecosystems, and strengthen climate resilience.

Methodology

Between July and August 2025, Abacus Data conducted a comprehensive national survey capturing Canadian perspectives on permanent carbon removal technologies. The study polled 2,300 Canadians, providing robust insights into public opinion on this emerging climate solution. This research represents one of the first large-scale assessments of how Canadians view durable carbon removal as a critical economic sector and climate tool, offering valuable data to inform policy development and public engagement strategies across the country.

About the Carbon Business Council

The Carbon Business Council (CO2BC) is a coalition representing more than 100 carbon management companies across all major pathways who are united to build a more prosperous planet. Our coalition accelerates market development across sectors and continents through ecosystem building, policy engagement, and public affairs.

About Carbon Removal Canada

Carbon Removal Canada is an independent non-profit accelerating the responsible scale-up of carbon removal technologies by advocating for impactful policies grounded in rigorous research, shaping Canada's emerging carbon removal market, and connecting the right people to the right information.

SOURCE Carbon Business Council

Sasha Chebil, Director of Communications, Carbon Business Council [email protected]; Daniel Kelter, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Carbon Removal Canada, [email protected]