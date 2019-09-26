Canadians lace up their sneakers to raise $1 million for kids with special needs

"For kids with special needs, the path to getting active isn't always as simple as joining the local sports team or signing up for lessons around the corner," said Lisa Burrows, Executive Director, GoodLife Kids Foundation. "They might need adapted equipment or additional support and supervision. We want to help remove some of those barriers preventing children from living active lives."

Spin4Kids participants will ride indoor spin bikes or take part in group fitness classes and lifting competitions for an hour or more throughout the day. Spin4Kids events feature great music, special guests, silent auctions, prizes, decorations and costumes. Participants do not have to be members of GoodLife Fitness, and registration is free.

Since 2012, Spin4Kids has raised more than $5.2 million. Funds have helped organizations across Canada offer adapted sports like sledge hockey, purchase modified exercise equipment, and provide one-on-one supervision to help kids with special needs feel comfortable and succeed.

Anyone interested in getting involved can register to participate and fundraise, donate to the cause, or learn more at spin4kids.com.

Registered charities interested in applying for a grant of up to $10,000 can apply online at goodlifekids.com. Grant applications opened on September 16, and will close November 30, 2019.

ABOUT GOODLIFE KIDS FOUNDATION

GoodLife Kids Foundation is a registered charity with a vision for kids with special needs to have equal opportunities to experience the joys and benefits of being active. To date, GoodLife Kids Foundation has impacted more than 254,000 Canadian children through physical activity opportunities. To learn more about GoodLife Kids Foundation, visit goodlifekids.com.

GoodLife Fitness covers 100% of GoodLife Kids Foundation's administrative and operational expenses so that every dollar raised will make the biggest impact on the lives of Canadian kids.

