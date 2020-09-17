Canadians Jump on Opportunity For Once-in-a-Lifetime British Columbia Heliskiing Adventure

"We took a chance with this exclusive offer and have been pleasantly surprised with the strong response from Canadians," said Last Frontier's Managing Partner, Mike Watling. "With the uncertainty created by COVID19 border closures, Last Frontier wanted to explore all possibilities to continue operating and keep our team working. If heliskiing is on the bucket list of any Canadians out there, time is running out for them to go big at a fraction of the cost."

Canadians interested in booking a potential trip with Last Frontier Heliskiing will be required to put a fully refundable $1000 deposit down to reserve their spot. The company currently plans to operate out of their Bell 2 Lodge, which has capacity to accommodate 36 skiers per week during their January to mid-April peak season. Remaining spots are extremely limited – Interested Canadians are encouraged to reserve their spots before they are gone.

"With the heliskiing season quickly approaching, the likelihood that the border will remain closed through our upcoming heliskiing season feels more like a reality every day," continued Watling. "As a company that typically attracts an international audience, the opportunity to show Canadians the epic adventure that exists in their own backyards is something our whole team is excited about."

At 50% off, heliskiing prices become comparable to catskiing, providing attractive options to Canadians who are looking to experience heliskiing for the first time and those who may already been planning to heliski this year. Last Frontier offers all-inclusive 4, 5, or 7-day tours. Guests arrive into Vancouver, take a 1.5-hour flight to Smithers and a 4-hour ground transfer through spectacular Skeena mountain scenery to the remote, custom built Bell 2 Lodge. Prices include ground transfer from Smithers, as well as food, accommodation, guide services, ski & snowboard equipment, and safety gear. More information about this exclusive offer can be found at https://www.lastfrontierheli.com/canada-2021/.

About Last Frontier Heliskiing

In 1996, founding partners George Rosset, Franz Fux, Mike Watling and Geoff Straight set out to explore uncharted mountain ranges in Norther BC, Canada and make first descents in what would become Last Frontier Heliskiing. That passion for exploration and adventure lives in our DNA. Everything we do at Last Frontier revolves around the mountains and the journey of chasing snow.

Today the company operates two remote lodges and boasts the world's largest heliskiing area, with 10,100 square KM of terrain located in Northern BC, just south of the Alaskan border. The company's skiable terrain receives an annual bounty of 15 to 25 meters of snow, has 1,000+ named runs and a diverse variety of terrain that includes high alpine, massive glaciers, sprawling tree runs and everything in between.

For further information visit www.lastfrontierheli.com

Media downloads available at: https://www.lastfrontierheli.com/media-downloads/

SOURCE Last Frontier Heliskiing

For further information: Media Contact: Peter Pilarski, Vice President, CIPR Communications, [email protected], 403-462-1160