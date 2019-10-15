Canadians invited to bless children in need with Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts

National Collection Week—when everyone's boxes are to be at Collection Centers—is Nov. 18-24

CALGARY, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's 2019 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season starts today, as thousands of individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups begin packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries.

Thanks to all the items that Canadians lovingly put in their shoeboxes, and the $10-per-box they donate to cover shipping and other program costs, Samaritan's Purse is able to deliver the boxes to children around the world living in the midst of poverty, disease, war, and natural disaster.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 517,000 shoeboxes with gifts that shared God's love and hope with struggling children in West Africa and Central America. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 167 million shoebox gifts in over 100 countries.

"Every shoebox packed by Canadians enables us to offer hope and joy to children in some of the most impoverished parts of the world," said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child. "Please consider packing just one more box to increase the impact you and Operation Christmas Child will have this season."

Shoeboxes are given as unconditional gifts regardless of the child's race, religion, or gender. When given, they often open doors for Samaritan's Purse to work with community leaders in identifying and addressing important needs such as clean water, literacy, vocational training for women, school meals for children, etc.

National Shoebox Collection Week is Nov. 18-24: Each gift-filled shoebox packed, donated, and delivered to one of hundreds of collection centers throughout Canada by Nov. 24 will make a long journey into the arms of a child in need. People can also pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.

News Media Resources: Operation Christmas Child radio, TV, and general media kits are here. To learn more, including suggestions concerning what to put in shoeboxes, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca/OCC.

About Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our work includes providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Visit SamaritansPurse.ca for more information.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: News Media Contact: To interview a local, national, or international representative of Operation Christmas Child, to obtain information about shoebox events, or to locate shoebox drop-off locations, please contact: Frank King, News Media Relations Manager, Samaritan's Purse Canada, 1.800.303.1269 or cell: 403.990.0161, fking@samaritan.ca

Related Links

http://www.samaritanspurse.org

