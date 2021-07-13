Canadians Come Together for UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL, as 3.6 Million Viewers Watch on CTV and TSN

– UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL becomes the most-watched live streaming event in TSN history –

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - As a month-long celebration of soccer culminated in a dramatic penalty shootout to decide the championship, Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL was one of the most-watched broadcasts of the year, with an average audience of 3.6 million viewers on CTV and TSN according to preliminary data from Numeris. Italy's last-kick penalty victory over England set streaming records, as the final match becomes the most-watched live streaming event in TSN history with more than 425,000 live streaming video starts.

"After such a challenging year, we're honoured to be the home of this unforgettable tournament, which saw Canadian viewers across the country come together to share in the drama and excitement from the first goal to the last," said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS. "The massive fan engagement for UEFA EURO 2020 across all platforms demonstrates once again the unifying power of sports, and the reach of TSN."

The UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL reached 8.6 million Canadian viewers, with audiences peaking at nearly 4.7 million viewers at 5:37 p.m. ET as Italy secured the title in a tense penalty shootout.

The UEFA EURO 2020 tournament overall attracted major audiences on CTV and TSN throughout the month, as nearly 13.9 million Canadians – 37% of the country's population – tuned in to watch some part of the iconic tournament. Canadians watched nearly 72.3 million hours of coverage on CTV and TSN. Additionally, TSN attracted more than 5.9 million live streaming video starts throughout the tournament, with the two semi-final matches ranking as the second and third-most streamed events in TSN history, following the final.

