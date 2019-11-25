Canadians can keep blessing children through Operation Christmas Child

Pack shoeboxes online at home, any time of day or night, at PackaBox.ca

CALGARY, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - National collection week for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child program has come and gone, but there's still an exciting option available for Canadians who want to pack gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need. They can do it online at PackaBox.ca.

People who choose the online option can decide whether they want to pack for boys or girls. Next, they can choose the age range: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. Based on those choices, Samaritan's Purse will pack great age- and gender-appropriate gift items into each box. Donors can also choose from a menu of other items, and further personalize their boxes by uploading a photo and note for each box.

"We hear from children and their families who receive the shoeboxes how meaningful the photo and personal message are," said Fred Weiss, executive director of Samaritan's Purse Canada.

"They share how the photos, messages, and the gifts gave them hope and reminded them they were not forgotten—that someone is thinking about them and praying for them."

Canadians went online to fill over 11,000 shoeboxes with gifts via PackaBox.ca during the 2018 shoebox season—which totaled more than 517,000 shoeboxes, including those packed the traditional way. Each box was an opportunity to let children in the developing world know they are loved.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Our other initiatives include providing safe water, literacy skills, vocational training and more for people in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

